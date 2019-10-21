× Man killed after car falls off support jack in Meriden

MERIDEN — 31-year-old Milton Rodriguez has died from injuries sustained after a car fell off a support jack, trapping him underneath the vehicle.

Meriden City Police, City Fire, and ambulance services all responded to the area of 120 Gravel Street around 9 a.m. to assist the injured man, who was reportedly working on his vehicle when the car jack gave way.

Several bystanders reportedly helped lift the car off Rodriguez before emergency services arrived on the scene. Rodriguez was then taken to Mid State Medical Center for treatment where later died.

Police say the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest, and this incident has been ruled an accident.