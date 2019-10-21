Mostly sunny, ‘delightful’ Monday with temps in the mid 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today looks pleasant for us to start off the work week! Last night’s rain has moved out, and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s with light winds out of the north.

After this pleasant Monday, clouds return during the day on Tuesday. We also have the chance for showers during the afternoon Tuesday into the first part of Wednesday. A front moving through will and bring us a period of moderate to heavy rain at times.

Once that moves out in the early part of Wednesday high pressure builds in. The second half of the week looks seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with the showers developing late afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny . High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli