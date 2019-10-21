What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Netflix releases full-length trailer for “The Crown” season 3

Posted 12:00 PM, October 21, 2019, by

Time’s, they are a changin’ in Netflix’s “The Crown”.

The new season three trailer dropped Monday and it shows the struggling United Kingdom 25 years after Queen Elizabeth ascended to the thrown.

The cast for seasons three and four changed in order to reflect the ages of the characters played. Olivia Coleman has taken the reigns from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth. Tobias Menzies will now  as Prince Phillip. Also, this season, Josh O’Connor (“God’s Own Country”) has been called on to play Prince Charles.

Seasons three and four will be focusing on the 1960s and ’70s in the United Kingdom.

Season three of “The Crown” premieres on November 17th on Netflix.

