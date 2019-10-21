Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
64°
64°
Low
44°
High
64°
Tue
48°
60°
Wed
42°
64°
Thu
43°
63°
See complete forecast
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?
October 21 – October 27
Posted 1:51 PM, October 21, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
October 21 – October 27
Monday, October 21
Connecticut State Parks
41.765363
-72.687155
Popular
Student found dead in SCSU campus garage
Southington man dies in single-car crash in Plainville
‘Most ridiculous thing ever’: Officials split building in two to solve property dispute
Vape shop owners fight back health concerns with storefront message
Latest News
Third litter of puppies left in dumpster prompts passionate plea from animal shelter
A worker injured when the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel collapsed was detained by ICE two days later
Bag explodes while being loaded onto flight at Midway Airport in Chicago
134 schools in Connecticut have vaccination rates below federal guidelines
Bucket List
News
37 mins ago
Haunted Houses in Connecticut for Halloween scares
News
Six Flags New England kicks off Fright Fest 2019 with a diaper drive
News
Columbus Day: What’s open, what’s closed?
News
It’s fair season! Listing of town fairs around the state
News
DPH: 6 more CT residents ill with lung injuries ‘possibly’ related to using e-cigarettes or vaping
News
First on FOX61: Police launch internal investigation related to missing man case
News
The Washington Monument reopens. Here’s what you need to know
News
The Washington Monument reopens. Here’s what you need to know
News
New state laws go into effect October 1st
News
Rocky Top Road in Hamden to become one way
News
DeLauro, public health officials to call for ban on e-cigarettes, vaping products
News
Norwich gas station owner discouraging customers from buying vaping products
News
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.