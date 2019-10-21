PD: Abandoned dog found in an embankment in Enfield has been euthanized

ENFIELD — A dog that was found in an embankment last month, was euthanized, according to police.

Enfield Police Department took to Facebook saying, “After taking the dog to a licensed veterinarian and allowing both our Animal Control Officers and the veterinarians, whom we often trust our own K9 partners to as well, to perform a health and behavior assessment it was determined that this dog was overly aggressive and beyond the tolerance level that was considered acceptable for a potential adoption. Per CGS 22-232(3), when a licensed Veterinarian determines that a dog is injured or diseased and that they are unlikely to recover, the dog is to be humanely euthanized.”

Police said, “the dog was euthanized in accordance with CT General Statutes however the significance of this event is not lost on us. Most of us are animal lovers and though they’ll never admit it, sick and injured animal calls are among the most difficult calls that we go on. This was a professional decision made on the responsibility not only to our community but to the animal, who based on his behavior had led a difficult life at the hands of someone who clearly does not share our love of animals.”

In September, police said the dog appeared to be healthy and was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp when found. The dog was then taken to a local vet and was being treated for dehydration.

Police said this is an active investigation.