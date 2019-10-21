× Suspect arrested in Hartford triple shooting

HARTFORD — Police have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that left three people injured.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place in the area Brook and Fairmount Street on April 18. Police said the injuries to the three people were non-life threatening.

On October 14, police secured an arrest warrant for the second shooter, identified as nineteen-year-old Manchester resident Khyjuan Holloway on charges of Assault 1st degree, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st degree, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was arrested Monday as he appeared in Manchester Superior Court on unrelated charges. Manchester police and Judicial Court Marshals took Holloway into custody as he tried to flee the Manchester courthouse.

Holloway is currently being held on a $500,000.00 bond.

Mekhi Thompson was arrested in connection with the same incident in April.

41.777958 -72.683490