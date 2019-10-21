× UConn: 2 male students arrested in connection to racial slur video

STORRS — Two male UConn students were arrested in connection to a viral racial slur video, according to UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

Reitz said the two students were charged under CGS 53-37, ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.

“A third person had accompanied them as they walked outside of the apartments, but the police investigation determined that individual had not participated in the behavior,” Reitz said. “We will provide further information to you later this evening on specifics of what the investigation found and the names of those charged.”

What sparked the arrest was a viral video showing three men walking through the parking lot of the Charter Oak Apartments yelling the ‘N’ word, on October 11.

On Monday, students expressed their outrage where dozens participated in a rally and march against racism.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said he plans to hold his office hours inside the cultural and diversity centers on campus to communicate one-on-one with students.

Campus Police are using door swipe and WiFi data to try and determine who is in the video.