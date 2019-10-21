× Westport man killed after being hit by a car

WESTPORT — A Westport man died as a result of being hit by a car on Monday.

Police said at 12:05pm, they were called to the intersection of Bulkley Avenue North at North Sasco Common on multiple reports of a car that hit a person resulting in serious injuries.

The man, later identified as Peter Greenberg, 25, of Westport, had been hit by a vehicle while walking on Bulkley Avenue North. The was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Bulkley Avenue North was closed to all traffic between Fairport Road and Brook Lane for the investigation. North Sasco Common was completely inaccessible to all vehicles as well.

The driver of the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Bulkley Avenue North at the time of the collision. Police said the operator has been identified and remained at the scene to speak with the responding officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian walking on Bulkley Avenue North within the immediate timeframe of the accident (from approximately 11:40am to the time of the incident) are asked to contact the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau at (203) 341-6080 or the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.