STAFFORD — Police said a 14-year-old male student of Stafford High School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending a threatening text message to another student.

According to police, the school was placed on a soft lock down as a safety precaution.

The student has been charged with threatening in the second degree and is set to appear in court on November 5.

Due to the student’s age, the male student’s identity has not been released.

No other details have been released.