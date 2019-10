Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

After the storm last week, Me and my dog were out in our yard,

when a branch off a tree in my neighbor’s yard broke off and hit me on the shoulder.

The branch was weighed down with Halloween decorations and was overhanging my yard.

I ended up in the hospital due to the branch hitting me, with a bone that is fractured in my arm!!

Do I have a claim against my neighbor?

Patrick C