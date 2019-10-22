Clouds developing, showers developing late afternoon Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy Monday's sunshine. It will be in short supply Tuesday.



There may be a touch of sun in a few spots this morning before turning cloudy. Areas of drizzle are possible midday with more substantial showers developing in the afternoon. While it will be wet and cooler during the day, at least the heaviest rain will hold off until after midnight. 1/4"-3/4" of rain is likely. This is part of the same system that spawned a powerful tornado in Dallas Sunday night. But we are not expecting any severe weather locally.

Showers may linger into part of the morning commute on Wednesday followed by quickly clearing skies. Wednesday will turn out to be a lovely day with highs in the 60s. But it will be a bit breezy with winds out of the NW at 10 to 20 miles an hour. That's not enough to end peak foliage season but it will continue to shake some of the leaves off the trees.

Sunshine sticks around through Thursday. While most of Friday looks dry, there could be some showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. Luckily, the rest of the weekend looks dry albeit cooler. Highs will stay in the 50s both days.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Increasing clouds with the showers developing late afternoon and evening. Highs:

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows: 46-52.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny . High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s

