Criminal investigation underway in Windsor Locks: Police

Posted 12:24 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, October 22, 2019

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police say a criminal investigation is underway on Old County Road in Windsor Locks.

Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst says Windsor Public Schools are in a ‘yellow’ lockdown. The lockdown allows the students to move throughout the building, but people will not be allowed in. They expect a normal dismissal.

Police have not issued details about the investigation at this time.

FOX61 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as the story develops.

