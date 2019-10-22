Democratic lawmakers speak out against online threats against Sen. Cathy Osten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRAGUE -- Democratic lawmakers are defending Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) against violent online threats made on Sunday.

The threats were made as responses to a post on the CT GOP Facebook page. The post was an allegation that Osten, who's running for re-election of First Selectman in Sprague, may have ruined someone's lawn while campaigning door to door.

Some comments in response to the post got violent, reading in part: "She does that to the wrong person she might get shot", "I'll shoot her", and "I would have pulled her out that car and knocked her out".

The CT GOP party has since taken down the Facebook post.

CT GOP Chairman J.R. Romano said in a statement:

“This is wrong. We are completely against violence. We’ve delete the posts.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) along with other lawmakers will hold a press conference denouncing the threats later this morning at Sprague Town Hall.