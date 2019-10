Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTVILLE -- A crew installing underground cable nicked a natural gas line which lead to the evacuation of five homes Tuesday.

Officials said Comcast was working to put an underground cable in the area when their crew nicked a gas line.

Four homes were evacuated on Amanda Court.

#Breaking Five homes evacuated, company hit a gas line to a home on Amanda Court/ Cottonwood Ln in Montville. Stay with @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/tqNngbkYcG — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) October 22, 2019