Hartford PD: Person of interest in connection to Windsor Locks homicide in custody

WINDSOR LOCKS — A person of interest in connection to a homicide in Windsor Locks, is in custody, according to Hartford Police Department.

Hartford police tweeted:

Person of interest in Windsor Locks homicide in custody at the HPD. POI approached a detective and officer in front of the public safety complex and identified himself, surrendered peacefully. We will be working with our partners at WLPD. -LT. PC

Person of interest in Windsor Locks homicide in custody at the HPD. POI approached a detective and officer in front of the public safety complex and identified himself, surrendered peacefully. We will be working with our partners at WLPD. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 22, 2019

Police said the suspect was in contact with Windsor Locks Police Department by phone. Police said the suspect agreed to surrender peacefully at Hartford PD. Windsor Locks Police Department identified the suspect as Antoine Barnes, 38. Police said they received calls regarding a man shot behind 131 Old County Road parking lot around 10:50 a.m.

Police said Barnes and the victim were known to each other. Police said the victim was the newer boyfriend of a female who Barnes has a child with. Police said the child was at the school at the time of the shooting, where the school then went on a soft lockdown to make sure Barnes didn’t pick the child up.

Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst says Windsor Public Schools are in a ‘yellow’ lockdown. The lockdown allows the students to move throughout the building, but people will not be allowed in. They expect a normal dismissal.

FOX61 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as the story develops.