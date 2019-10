HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats announced they will host the 2021 Eastern League All-Star Game.

The Yard Goats took to social media saying, “#BREAKING Dunkin’ Donuts Park selected to host the 2021

#BREAKING Dunkin’ Donuts Park selected to host the 2021 @EasternLeague All-Star game pic.twitter.com/rVgJIns5qu — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) October 22, 2019

FOX61’s Joe D’Ambrosio and Jimmy Altman is LIVE at Dunkin’ Donuts Park with the latest.