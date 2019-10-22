Kansas police share scary video of distracted driving crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) -- Police in Overland Park, Kansas say they've seen an increase in crashes caused by distracted driving, including a wild accident that happened this week.

Chief Frank Donchez shared a video of a distracted driving wreck that happened Tuesday near 77th and Metcalf. Check it out in the video player above.

Want to see a classic case of distracted driving check this out. C'mon people wake up! Is any text message important enough for this? @OverlandPark_PD pic.twitter.com/CJ5JtU8az9 — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) October 16, 2019

OPPD estimates about 70% of car crashes are the result of distracted driving.

"People are not paying attention. When you’re looking at your phone, back and forth, that’s when an accident can happen," said Officer John Lacy, spokesman for the department.

The driver in the rear-end crash that happened Tuesday was ticketed. The passenger was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

"Put down the cell phone," Lacy said. "If it's an emergency, pull over to the side of the road."