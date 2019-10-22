What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Massachusetts lawmakers may ban the word ‘B****’

Warning: This story is specifically about a curse word, which will appear in the article below.

BOSTON — Lawmakers at the Massachusetts State House are considering a bill that would essentially make using “the B-word” illegal.

House Bill 3719  would amend state statute to add the following:

(c) A person who uses the word “bitch” directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person in violation of this section, and shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsections (a) and (b). A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.

A hearing on the bill was scheduled for the Judiciary committee Tuesday.

If the bill were passed, signed into law, and prosecuted by police, an offender could be issued a fine of up to $200.

Representative Dan Hunt, a democrat, filed the bill at the request of a constituent, he told the Boston Herald.

Rep. Hunt tweeted the following:

“One of the responsibilities of all Representatives is to serve as a conduit for direct petitions from our constituents to the General Court. It’s a long-held tradition that gives every Massachusetts resident a voice inside the halls of the State House and a chance to raise their personal interests before the legislature. While this specific instance may amuse some and alarm others, it remains an important process for self-representation.”

