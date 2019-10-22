PD: Suspect killed new boyfriend of his child’s mother; victim identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police said the suspect in a homicide Tuesday killed the new boyfriend of the woman with whom he had a child.

Police said they received calls regarding a man shot behind 131 Old County Road parking lot around 10:50 a.m. A short time later they named Antoine Barnes, 38 as the suspect. Police said Barnes and the victim identified as Leroy Jefferson, 35, of Hartford, were known to each other. Police said Jefferson was the newer boyfriend of a female who Barnes has a child with.

Police said Barnes confronted Jefferson in a hallway where he then fired at Jefferson multiple times, leaving him outside the rear door. Police said Barnes pointed a gun at the female who was with Jefferson at the time, but the gun did not fire.

Barnes then fled the scene where he later surrendered to police.

Police said the child was at the school at the time of the shooting, where the school then went on a soft lockdown to make sure Barnes didn't pick the child up.

Police said Barnes was in contact with Windsor Locks Police Department by phone. Police said the suspect agreed to surrender peacefully at Hartford PD.

Hartford police tweeted:

Person of interest in Windsor Locks homicide in custody at the HPD. POI approached a detective and officer in front of the public safety complex and identified himself, surrendered peacefully. We will be working with our partners at WLPD. -LT. PC

Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst says Windsor Public Schools was in a 'yellow' lockdown. The lockdown allowed the students to move throughout the building, but people were not allowed in.

You can read the full release below: