Police investigating shooting in New Haven; 1 man taken to hospital

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a 47-year-old male victim was shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

New Haven Police Department said the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m., in the area of West Park Avenue between Eldert Street and Whalley Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for his injuries. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and the victim has been stabilized, according to police.

Police said the investigation is on going and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.