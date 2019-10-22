× Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Joshua Jiminian who has been reported missing by his mother, Maria Torres.

Torres told Hartford Police Department that she had got into an argument with her son who then left the house around 6:45 p.m. Torres told police Jiminian has yet to return home.

Jiminian is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair and 5 feet and 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with the Two Rivers Magnet School emblem on the chest, black Levi pants and a black book pack.

Jiminian is diagnoses with ADHD but does not take and medication, according to police.

Police said he is not reported to be a threat to himself or other.