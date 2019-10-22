× School buses recalled over seat issue

WASHINGTON DC — A line of school buses is being recalled because their seats may not stand up to a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for 53,528 2018 Thomas Built buses Saf-T-Liner EFX built by Daimler Trucks North America LLC

The NHSTA said the buses are equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats. “The seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain specific areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.” The seats do not meet government crash standards.

Dealers will install additional impact material between the re-bond back and the vinyl back cover to increase the amount of absorption, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2