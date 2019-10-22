Tracking morning showers Wednesday before sun settles in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From drizzle to showers to heavy rain. Overnight tonight a chance for heavier rain develops as they system moves through. This is part of the same system that spawned a powerful tornado in Dallas Sunday night. But we are not expecting any severe weather locally. Just a few heavier downpours from time to time.

The rain moves out quickly. By the time the sun comes up most of the shower activity is out of here. The AM commute will start off with some wet roads, but improvements will likely happen quickly.

Tomorrow will turn out to be a nice day with highs in the 60s. The only issue may be the breeze, with winds out of the NW at 10 to 20 miles per hour. That’s not enough to end peak foliage season but it will continue to shake some of the leaves off the trees.

If any of those leaves fall on your lawn, well sunshine sticks around through Thursday so it wont be a bad day to rake some of them! While most of Friday looks dry, there could be some showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. Unfortunately the weekend isn't exactly looking great, but then again we've been pretty spoiled. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend at this point with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday conditions look to deteriorate rain will likely take up most of the day of Sunday. We'll continue to monitor.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Periods of rain, with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows: 46-52.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny . High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s

