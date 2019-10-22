WorkinCT: Sign Pro is getting noticed, that’s their business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON – Banner years are nothing new at Sign Pro in Southington, that’s part of their business model, as well as decals, electronic billboards, vehicle wraps, and marquis signs.

Peter Rappocchio began Sign Pro in a bedroom of his parents’ home nearly 30 years ago, today the company, in a new solar power facility right off I-84, employs 68 people and occupies forty thousand square feet.

“Every day we come to work and we are always doing something different,” Rappocchio said.

You’ve seen Sign Pro’s work up in lights, from the now famous steaming Dunkin’ Donuts cup in the outfield at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford to the new super-sized UConn letters now a centerpiece in Storrs.

Rappocchio said, “lately we are most proud of the New Britain Beehive Bridge,” referring to the decorative bridge project the city of New Britain enlisted Sign Pro’s expertise on.

Sign Pro was responsible for fabricating the bridge enclosure, the lighting, and the sculptures for the Beehive Bridge. Rappocchio added, “Sign Pro is basically a solutions center for people and for corporate branding.”