NEW BRITAIN — One person was taken to the hospital after four cars caught fire at 66 St Clair Ave.

FOX61 has confirmed that one person was burned in the face and was sent to the hospital. The fire was put out in 20 minutes.

There was no damage to the building.

Officials tell FOX61 this is not an arson situation and they believe the fire was caused by people working on the cars.

No other details were released.