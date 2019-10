NEW HAVEN — Fire crews are battling a fire in the area of 1800 Dean Street in New Haven.

Officials sare the fire started in the garage and extended into the house, up into the attic.

Officials say the house was not occupied and was recently bought.

This is a developing story.

Closer look at the damage after a fire ripped through a vacant home in New Haven. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief says wind coming from Tweed Airport and highways made it challenging to tackle. No injuries were reported. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/BvhC2maiC7 — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) October 23, 2019

.@NewHavenFire battling early morning house fire on Dean Street. The house was recently purchased, but empty at the time of the fire. Firefighter are checking for any remaining hot spots. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/HwvycY13tk — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) October 23, 2019

Fire Location: 1800 Dean St Box 1602. E16 giving the working fire in a 2 1/2 wood. E16 E5 E17 Sq1 T3 EU1 C33 C32 T1 w/ Rehab — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) October 23, 2019