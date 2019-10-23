× Crews respond to school bus, car crash in Hamden

HAMDEN — First responders have responded to Benham Avenue by Hope Avenue in Hamden for a school bus crash.

Officials say the bus was heading to New Haven Academy. Nine people were involved in the crash. Four individuals were taken to the hospital: Two students, the bus driver, and the driver of the car.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

The rest of the students were taken to school.

This is a developing story.

