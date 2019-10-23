CT Humane Society steps up for seniors and their pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – It’s part of their job title but on Wednesday it was the Connecticut Humane Society to the rescue.

The group brought their veterinarians and plenty staff and gear to the Manchester Adult, Senior and Family Services Office and created a pop-up pet wellness clinic focused at helping seniors in need.

Offered in the offices were full checkups for cats and dogs and all the pet supplies owners might need.

Susan Wollschlager, the marketing director for the Connecticut Humane Society said, “a lot of times senior face barriers to get good vet care for their pets like transportation or finances so we try to bring a whole pop-up clinic to them.”

Debbie Keehner, from Ellington, brought her 10 year old cat, Stu, for a checkup and said of the services, “they care about the animals and everyone is so kind here, it’s a wonderful thing.”

The pop up pet wellness clinics have been offered in other towns but this is the first time they had come to Manchester. Wollschlager added, we hear from so many people that this is just a blessing to them.”

