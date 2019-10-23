What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Former Cromwell High School soccer coach charged with sexual assault

Posted 3:30 PM, October 23, 2019, by

CROMWELL — Police said a former Cromwell High School assistant soccer coach, Philip Russo, was arrested for sexual assault in the second degree.

Cromwell Police Department said Russo, 41, of Bloomfield was arrested following a criminal investigation into a sexual relationship with a student athlete.

Police said Russo resigned from his position as an assistant coach from the Cromwell School District in May of 2019.

Police said Russo turned himself into the Cromwell Police Department Wednesday.

Police said he was released on a $200,000 bond and is schedule to appear in court on November 5.

