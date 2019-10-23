Going ‘bat crazy’; Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo hosts Bat Week

BRIDGEPORT — Some of the most common beliefs about bats are that the species is vicious and infected with diseases, but Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is hoping to change that narrative.

Connecticut is home to eight of the 40 species of bats in the country and the Beardsley Zoo will be celebrating Bat Week will be celebrated at the Zoo from Thursday, October 24 through Thursday, October 31.

The week is an effort to educate zoo visitors on the earth’s only flying mammal. Bat experts say the role of the bat in nature is very important, as they help to pollinate crops and spread fruit seeds.

Bats are considered a “keystone” species, on which other species depend, and whose removal would significantly impact an ecosystem, Beardsley Zoo said in a statement.

Animal care specialist and Beardsley Zoo’s registrar says, “If we don’t have bats, we’ll have lost a lot of diversity.”

During Bat Week, guests can enjoy a bat scavenger hunt, crafts in the Research Station, bat games, and information on building bat boxes and gardening for bats.

For more information on Bat Week, visit the Beardsley Zoo website.