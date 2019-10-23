Milford Police searching for suspect, who defaced a police cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- An event Milford Police held, to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month, at the Connecticut Post Mall may result in an arrest because if something disturbing police discovered during the event.

Each October, Milford police, like many police departments, acknowledge breast cancer awareness by changing the color of at least one cruiser to pink.

Friday, October 11th, several Milford police officers carried on an annual tradition, gathering around their breast cancer awareness cruiser, at the Connecticut Post Mall, as a way to meet people, who have been touched by this struggle.

“We allow them to sign, in permanent marker, a little note for people that they may have lost or people that are actually in the struggle as we speak,” said Officer Michael DeVito.

The event is typically a positive experience, but not on that Friday night, at least with regard to one person, who had written a message in a spot on the cruiser now covered up by three hearts.

We noticed as this gentleman walked away what he had wrote was very derogatory,” said DeVito.

According to Milford police, it was this man, who was captured on Mall surveillance video, who wrote “F the police” on the car. Only he spelled out the F word.

“And we’re not even that upset about that,” DeVito said. “We know that’s popular now.”

But, police believe this wasn’t the canvas on which to express oneself in that way.

“That message, at that time, on that car, is what is troublesome,” DeVito added.

Police are asking for your help in identifying this man.

Once the suspect is identified, Milford Police Chief Keith Mello says the department will be pursuing criminal mischief charges.