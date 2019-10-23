Mostly sunny Wednesday, breezy, highs in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain from overnight is moving out of the area this morning, and we’ll see some drastic improvements today. The sun will come out during the morning and will shine bright for the rest of the day.

The only issue may be the breeze, with winds out of the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour. That’s not enough to end peak foliage season but it will continue to shake some of the leaves off the trees.

If any of those leaves fall on your lawn, sunshine sticks around through Thursday so it wont be a bad day to rake some of them! While most of Friday looks dry, there could be some showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the weekend isn’t exactly looking great, but then again we’ve been pretty spoiled. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend at this point with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Rain will likely take up most of the day of Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Morning rain ending, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, with wind gusts around 25 mph. High: Near 60.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 38-45.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Early shower possible, then partly sunny . High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60

