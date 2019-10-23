What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

New Haven gas spill cleanup could take days

Posted 12:39 PM, October 23, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — Cleanup for a gasoline spill that happened Tuesday could last through Friday according to officials.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, about 2,000 gallons of gasoline spilled onto the ground near New Haven harbor Tuesday while workers were moving fuel from one pipeline to another.

The spill happened at the Gulf terminal near Forbes and Waterfront Streets. New Haven Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Devito said no gasoline made it into the water.

On Wednesday, officials said it would take several days for the soil to be removed from the site.

Google Map for coordinates 41.296117 by -72.902026.

