What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

North Haven man sentenced after wife’s death

Posted 12:29 PM, October 23, 2019, by

NORTH HAVEN – Francesco Suppa, 67, of North Haven was sentenced to 18 months, fully suspended, and a year of probation after pleading no contest to charges against him.

The charges, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment, originates from an incident in May of 2018 where Suppa allegedly ran over his wife with his car. He has been out on $50,000 bond since his arrest.

After initially getting charged with first-degree assault, the prosecution changed the charge to second-degree manslaughter after the victim passed away.

Suppa claims that the incident was all an accident. Suppa’s attorney, Jake Donovan, said in court that this was a “tragic case.”

After an investigation, authorities discovered that Suppa and his wife were in a dispute before he sped down his driveway, striking and dragging her along the way.

Suppa’s wife suffered severe injuries and passed away the day after the incident.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.