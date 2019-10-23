× North Haven man sentenced after wife’s death

NORTH HAVEN – Francesco Suppa, 67, of North Haven was sentenced to 18 months, fully suspended, and a year of probation after pleading no contest to charges against him.

The charges, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment, originates from an incident in May of 2018 where Suppa allegedly ran over his wife with his car. He has been out on $50,000 bond since his arrest.

After initially getting charged with first-degree assault, the prosecution changed the charge to second-degree manslaughter after the victim passed away.

Suppa claims that the incident was all an accident. Suppa’s attorney, Jake Donovan, said in court that this was a “tragic case.”

After an investigation, authorities discovered that Suppa and his wife were in a dispute before he sped down his driveway, striking and dragging her along the way.

Suppa’s wife suffered severe injuries and passed away the day after the incident.