Quinnipiac Poll: Support for impeachment inquiry reaches 55 percent

HAMDEN — Support for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine has reached its highest level, according to a new Quinnipiac Poll.

The poll determined 55 percent of American voters support the inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove.

Just last week, 51 percent of voters approved of the inquiry, while 45 percent disapproved.

In today’s poll, Democrats approve of the inquiry 93 – 7 percent and independent voters approve 58 – 37 percent, while Republicans disapprove of the inquiry 88 – 10 percent.

In last week’s poll, Democrats approved of the inquiry 90 percent while 8 percent disapproved. Independents were divided with a 50/45 percent approval/disapproval, and Republicans disapproved 90/9 percent.

“Republicans remain rock solid in opposing both the impeachment of President Trump and the House impeachment inquiry. But when it comes to the president’s motives in Ukraine, Republicans aren’t all on the same page. Roughly 7 in 10 Republicans say the president was pursuing the national interest in his dealings with Ukraine. The rest say he was pursuing his own personal interest or they don’t know,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

“President Trump’s overall job approval rating inches lower against a backdrop of intensifying scrutiny, the House impeachment inquiry and criticism over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria. A majority of Americans disapprove of his decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds, which includes about 3 in 10 Republicans,” adds Snow.

Read the full results of the poll: