Stamford water main break affects 25; restoration to take several hours

STAMFORD -- Aquarion Water Company says around 25 customers in a residential neighborhood in Stamford are currently with no water.

A 24" water main broke Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. near the area of 184 High Ridge Road. The company says the homes affected are between 184 and 447 High Ridge Road.

There was some local flooding in the area, impacting about five homes near the break. The water main was successfully shut off around 8 a.m.

The cause of the break is still unknown.

Repairs are expected to take several hours with water restoration expected around 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Aquarion says they will provide updates on their website. 

 

