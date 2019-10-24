× 71-year-old woman killed by car fleeing scene of Hartford shooting

HARTFORD – Police responded to a shot-spotter alert at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Garden and Westland Streets in Hartford.

Hartford Police say two teens are in custody following a double shooting, but believe at least four people were involved in the incident.

Officers located a 17-year-old male who had sustained a gun-shot wound hiding about two blocks away.

He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police are working to learn his role in the shooting, however officers believe he was a mutual combatant in the incident.

Police say a 16-year-old was also located and detained nearby and is now a person of interest.

According to officials, a 71-year-old Hartford woman standing in the street was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene in reverse.

She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Westland Street between Martin and Enfield Streets are closed due to the active crime scene.

According to police, some elements of the multi-block crime scene were believe to be caught on cameras.

However, Hartford Police and Major Crimes detectives will be on scene for a long investigation.