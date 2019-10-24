Combatting the opioid crisis for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- It was a call to action for leaders from agencies across Connecticut.

The DEA will hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday and ahead of that initiative the mission was in motion at West Hartford Police Headquarters.

Michelle Seagull, the commissioner from the Department of Consumer Protection was among the state agency heads addressing the importance of disposing of prescription drugs and opioids.

“It’s really about getting drugs out of people’s homes and out of their medicine cabinets and getting disposed of properly,” Seagull said.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2018.

“This hits every segment of our population,” Public Health Commissioner, Renee Coleman-Mitchell said. “The whole purpose is of today is to make a dent and we are making a dent. Educating everyone is the whole key.”

The state's leaders stressed that in addition to prescription drug drop off locations, the state now has about 100 drop boxes – many of them in the lobbies of police stations.

While all kinds of prescription drugs and over the counter drugs are welcome in the drop boxes, epi-pens, syringes, and needles are not allowed.

New this year, some locations will take vape pens and e-cigarettes, with the batteries taken out.

