Fired Arby's employee accused of mutilating cat inside a bathroom stall at former workplace

KANSAS CITY, MO — A teen fired from his job at a Lee’s Summit Arby’s is accused of returning to the restaurant and mutilating a cat in a bathroom stall.

Tanner Maggard, 19, of Lee’s Summit, is charged in Jackson County Court with animal abuse by torture or mutilation while the animal was alive.

Maggard also is charged with one count of property damage.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 19 in a Lee’s Summit Arby’s restaurant on Northeast Rice Road.

Court documents state Maggard had been fired from his job at the restaurant in June for setting fires inside the business.

Maggard ordered food, went to the bathroom, came out and told the restaurant’s manager he noticed the bathroom had been remodeled.

Maggard went back into the bathroom and was in a stall when the manager came into clean the area after the restaurant closed.

He heard Maggard coughing and asked if he was OK.

Maggard left the restroom and then the restaurant.

The manager went back into the bathroom to clean and found a decapitated cat in the stall occupied by Maggard, according to the court document.

There also was a large amount of blood on the toilet, walls and door in the stall, the document states.

Police interviewed Maggard about the bloody scene and he denied knowing about any cat.