Houston Astros fire executive Brandon Taubman over outburst at reporters

Posted 5:04 PM, October 24, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros fields a ball hits a by Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees to end the third inning in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A Houston Astros executive accused of verbally accosting women journalists has been fired, the team said.

The team announced Thursday that Brandon Taubman, the Astros’ assistant general manager, was fired for his postgame outburst aimed at female reporters following Saturday night’s American League Championship Series victory.

The Astros said in a statement that following a Major League Baseball investigation into the incident, the team acknowledged that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were directed at one or more specific reporters.

The team issued an apology to Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein, who initially reported on the incident, and to all individuals who witnessed the incident or were offended by it.

Earlier this week, Taubman had conceded he used inappropriate language and was embarrassed by his behavior

