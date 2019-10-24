Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the 60s with less wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have gorgeous weather out there today for any yard work, a hike in the woods, or just heading to work or school!

We'll be seeing a ton of sunshine, warm highs in the 60s and less wind than yesterday. Friday looks nice too, but we'll lose the sunshine with increasing clouds. There is a chance for showers heading into Friday night. Luckily, those showers exit in time for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. Sunday looks chilly and wet with rain for much of the day.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: upper 50s - near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers. High: 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Rain possible. High: 50s.

