× New Haven inmate’s death ruled a homicide

NEW HAVEN – Carl Robert Talbot, 30, died while incarcerated in a New Haven prison in March. His death is now being ruled a homicide by OCME.

The autopsy, obtained via OCME (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) says that the manner of death is homicide and the cause being, “physical struggle with restraints, hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and morbid obesity.”

The Department of Corrections cannot comment on matters currently under investigation by the State Police and the State Attorney’s Office but acknowledged that this remains “an incident of high priority.”

The DOC also mentions that just because the official cause of death is homicide, “that does not mean there was malicious or criminal intent; not all homicides are a crime.”

The DOC added, “There is no more trying or troubling incident for all those involved than the death of an individual inside a correctional facility.”