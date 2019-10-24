Norwich house fire victim identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH — One man is dead and eight other people are homeless following a fire in Norwich.

The medical examiner will be using dental records to identify the body, but family told us the victims is 46 year old Michael Smith Jr. He was disabled.

“It’s horrifying and it’s depressing and a good man was lost,” said Ashley Mell, Smith’s niece. “He would have given the shirt off his back for anybody. He survived 4 strokes and was paralyzed but he didn’t let it stop him.”

He was killed in Wednesday’s blaze at 31 Bentley Avenue. Family friend Charlene Jackson of Norwich said, “He was a good guy. He had a heart of gold.”

Smith lived with his son, but was alone when the fire started around 3PM and quickly raged out of control.

Norwich Acting Fire Chief Keith Wucik said, “The roof became dangerous so our safety officer made the call to pull everyone out of the building.” Built in 1900, the design of the old home didn’t help. “Normal for us in this area with balloon frame construction and the older buildings. It had a tendency to get into the walls and it works it’s way up to the roofline very fast,” said Wucik.

The tragic loss of life includes pets. Two dogs and five cats perished in the fire. One dog was rescued from the third floor. “My heart just sinks. It sinks. I’ve been in this house almost a year and half with my family and now there is nothing,” said Mell.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but Smith’s family said he often smoked cigarettes in his bed. The Red Cross is helping the victims with hotel accommodations.