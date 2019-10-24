× Pilot who died after Nevada helicopter crash ID’d as Milford man

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say a Connecticut man was the pilot fatally injured in the crash of helicopter along a Nevada highway in a scenic area west of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the pilot who died at a hospital after the crash Wednesday as 53-year-old Scott Socquet from Milford, Connecticut.

The four-seat Robinson R44 crashed near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center.

A second person aboard the helicopter was hospitalized in critical condition. That person’s identity wasn’t released.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Debris was scattered across State Route 159 and the highway was closed in both directions for the investigation.

Buratczuk said several crash witnesses acted as good Samaritans before responders arrived.