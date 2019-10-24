× Quinnipiac Poll: Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads Democratic primary race

HAMDEN — A new Quinnipiac Poll announced Thursday shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren leading the Democratic primary race as former Vice President Joe Biden slips to second.

Warren receives 28 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 21 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders gets 15 percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 10 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris is at 5 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at 3 percent. No other candidate tops one percent.

In an October 14 poll, prior to the fourth debate, Warren and Biden were locked in a close race in which Warren received 30 percent, Biden got 27 percent, Sanders had 11 percent, Buttigieg got 8 percent, Harris received 4 percent and Klobuchar had 2 percent of the vote.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden slips, Senator Elizabeth Warren steadies, Senator Bernie Sanders gets his groove back, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg breaks back into double digits,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

“Last week’s debate didn’t help Vice President Joe Biden, who saw his numbers slip to where they were in early July following the first Democratic debate. Then, like now, he ranked among candidates doing the worst job in the debate. Later in July, his numbers rebounded. The question remains whether this is a blip or a trend,” Snow added.

