× Amtrak, Hartford line service continue after person hit by train; police investigating

HARTFORD — Amtrak and Hartford line service has been suspended Friday due to a fatality on the train tracks, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials say a trespasser was found dead at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Sources tell FOX61 the victim was struck by a train.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Amtrak Northeast took to Twitter to report Train 56 is back on the move, operating approximately an hour and 35 minutes late.

DOT says the Hartford Line service between New Haven and Springfield was affected, but are also beginning to move again.

An investigation in underway.

UPDATE: Train 56 is back on the move operating approximately 1 hour 35 minutes late. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 25, 2019

Train 56 is currently stopped outside of Hartford (HFD) due to police activity. More information to come. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 25, 2019