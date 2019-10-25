Branford animal shelter offers an alternative to getting rid of your pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD - Animals shelters across the country deal with the same challenge: pet owners giving up their animals, because they can't afford to care for them. But, a local animal shelter is helping to address this issue with what they are calling the 75 Days of Giving.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford takes in between 500-700 animals per year.

"We started receiving 20 to 30 phone calls a day about people, who needed help with their animals," said Laura Burban, Director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Much of it related to the fact that their animals had not been spayed or neutered.

"Depending on the dogs weight, it could be anywhere from $300-$600," said Burban.

That cost includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, blood work - an overall wellness check up. So, this Branford animal shelter is partnering with its donors and several veterinary clinics to help folks take cost out of the equation.

"We decided to do the 75 days of giving," Burban said.

75 pet owners, who need assistance with their dog, cat or bunny, will be chosen to receive free services, based on their appeals to the shelter through email.

"When Dan Cosgrove introduce that program to me, I was so delighted," saidDr. Dut Malek of the Lakes Veterinary Services of Branford. "I was so happy and I jumped at it."

If your pets are not spayed or neutered not only is excessive reproduction likely, but there’s also a risk to their health, especially female dogs.

"Tey will get what we call pyometra, which is an infection of the uterus and that is a deadly disease if it is not addressed," said Malek.

If you’d like to be considered as a recipient during the 75 Days of Giving, all you have to do is log onto the Dan Cosgrove Animal Center Facebook page and like and follow the shelter and you’ll have all the contest details right there.