Bridgeport synagogue evacuated after receiving multiple bomb threats
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

BREAKING: Bridgeport synagogue evacuated after receiving multiple bomb threats

Posted 2:38 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, October 25, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — Police say the are investigating after a Bridgeport synagogue received bombs threats Friday.

Bridgeport Police took to Twitter to report they received two bomb threat calls at approximately 2:11 p.m. directed at Congregation B’nai Israel located at 2710 Park Ave.

The synagogue posted a video on Facebook Thursday remembering the tragedy at Tree of Life in Pittsburgh last year.

Congregation B’nai Israel invited the public to join them Friday evening at 6 p.m. to #ShowUpForShabbat and reflect on the Pittsburgh shootings.

Bridgeport Police says the building has been evacuated, a bomb dog has been requested and the State Police bomb squad has been put on standby.

No further details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.