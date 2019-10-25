× BREAKING: Bridgeport synagogue evacuated after receiving multiple bomb threats

BRIDGEPORT — Police say the are investigating after a Bridgeport synagogue received bombs threats Friday.

Bridgeport Police took to Twitter to report they received two bomb threat calls at approximately 2:11 p.m. directed at Congregation B’nai Israel located at 2710 Park Ave.

The synagogue posted a video on Facebook Thursday remembering the tragedy at Tree of Life in Pittsburgh last year.

Congregation B’nai Israel invited the public to join them Friday evening at 6 p.m. to #ShowUpForShabbat and reflect on the Pittsburgh shootings.

Bridgeport Police says the building has been evacuated, a bomb dog has been requested and the State Police bomb squad has been put on standby.

No further details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.

