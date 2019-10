× Crash closes road, knocks out power to part of Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — Power has been knocked out to over 600 residents in Glastonbury after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

The crash happened on Griswold Street near Candlewood Road. The road will be closed for an ‘extended period of time’ according to Glastonbury police.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Griswold Street near Candlewood Rd will be closed for an extended period of time this morning due to a motor vehicle accident involving a telephone pole. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lb2szsiy2Q — Glastonbury Police Department (@Glastonbury_PD) October 25, 2019