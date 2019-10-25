× Department of Public Health confirms 4th case of measles in the state this year

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed a fourth case of measles in 2019.

DPH says the person affected is a ‘school-aged’ child from Fairfield County. Health investigators say the child was not infectious while at school. Officials say this latest case of measles is not related to the other three, previously confirmed cases in the state.

“We are monitoring and investigating this case very closely, including working with our local health departments and medical providers to follow up with any individuals that may have been exposed to measles,” said Connecticut DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Science tells us that the single best thing anyone can do to protect themselves from this highly contagious virus is to get vaccinated. Overall, Connecticut has high vaccination rates, so we are at low risk for a widespread measles outbreak. This latest confirmed case, coupled with declining statewide immunization numbers for measles, is exactly why Governor Lamont and I are recommending the repeal of non-medical exemptions for vaccination.”

Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell continued, “If you have a fever and a rash and you think you might have measles, you should avoid public settings and call your healthcare provider before going directly to a healthcare facility so steps can be taken to avoid possibly exposing others.”

From January 1 to October 1, 2019, 1,249 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states, DPH says. This is the largest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000.

